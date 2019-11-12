With the big snow behind us, now we deal with record cold

The snow that was supposed to fall in southeast Michigan has come down and now it's time for the main event: Record-breaking cold.

Areas across the Midwest - metro Detroit included - are set up to shatter some records the next couple of days. Amid hundreds of school closings, we will see some sunshine Tuesday but don't let it fool you.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday and Wednesday may see record cold from the southern Plains to the Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes and beyond, thanks to what it calls an "arctic airmass" that started in Siberia and has been spilling over a big chunk of the Midwest and East Coast.

Records are expected to be broken in Chicago, as well. Weather service meteorologist Kevin Birk said the high for the Windy City is expected to reach 21 degrees, which is seven degrees lower than the previous record set for Nov. 12. Low temperatures in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa could drop into the single digits.

In Minnesota, Monday was the coldest high temperature in three decades in the Twin Cities at 18 degrees and some Minnesota lakes were freezing earlier than normal.

"This is an air mass that's more typical for the middle of January than mid-November," said Birk. "It is pretty much about the coldest we can be this time of year (and) it could break records all over the region."

Here at home, we'll see a little bit of warmer weather than others. Expect temps to top out in the high 20s Tuesday and Wednesday. The average high temp for this time of year is 51 degrees.

Hundreds of schools closed Tuesday morning after big snowfall

Wind chills will drop into single digits, with some below zero, overnight into Wednesday.

Then on Wednesday, another system is moving in that will likely bring us some more snow, though not much. Expect some light snow showers that will linger into Thursday, when temps get back above freezing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report