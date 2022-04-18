Snow won't be sticking around as temps warm up for Tuesday (really)
FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night, a few sprinkles with flurries and CHILLY with a low of 33.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool and a high of 46 as the snow melts.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and a high of 53. At night, rain showers move in and a low of 46.
Thursday: Sun and clouds with a high of 67.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high near 60.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with a high of 72.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 74.
