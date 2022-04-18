Expand / Collapse search

Snow won't be sticking around as temps warm up for Tuesday (really)

By and David Komer online producer
Luterman: April snow not that out of the ordinary (sadly!)

Rich Luterman has the forecast, and promises warmer temps are coming.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night, a few sprinkles with flurries and CHILLY  with a low of 33.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool and a high of 46 as the snow melts.

Wednesday:  Increasing clouds and a high of 53. At night, rain showers move in and a low of 46.

Thursday:  Sun and clouds with a high of 67.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy and a high near 60.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with a high of 72.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 74.


 