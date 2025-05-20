'So senseless': Family of pregnant woman killed by accused drunk driver share their grief

The Brief Kaitlyn Ellison was killed in a crash on US-23 by a driver who was allegedly drunk. Ellison, a single mother of three, was seven months pregnant at the time. Her family is speaking to FOX 2 asking for help and sharing their memories of Kaitlyn.



A grieving Monroe County family is sharing their story after a pregnant single mother of three was killed, allegedly by a drunk driver.

The backstory:

Kaitlyn Ellison was seven months pregnant was killed Saturday night by a suspected drunk driver on US-23 near Monroe.

"I’m going to miss her badly," said Lori Ellison, talking about her daughter. "She was a very sweet, happy, loving mother."

Monroe sheriffs arrested 24 year-old Hunter Suto from Ohio, who was arraigned on charges related to Kaitlyn’s death Monday afternoon. They say speed and alcohol, were factors in the crash.

"So senseless. Drunk driving this country has gotten ridiculous. It’s gotten way out of hand," said Vickie Jensen.

Kaitlyn‘s daughter Riley has now lost both her parents.

"It’s unbelievable that I don’t have any more parents. My father passed away when I was, like three," said Riley Denny.

Now, without a mother or a father, 13-year-old Riley has to take care of the family.

"I promised my mother when I was right next to her saying goodbye," Riley said. "I promised her that I would take care of her babies."

Kaitlyn Ellison

Kaitlyn was seven months pregnant by her boyfriend. Their future symbolized with a promise ring. Now Reilly‘s ring.

"It is life. If I lose it, I don’t know. I really do miss my mother," she said.

Related:

Formal funeral arrangements have not been made, but a GoFundMe account has been set up - called Kaitlyn’s Tragic Loss: Help Her Children."

Any donation the family says, would be helpful.

"She’s looking at us," said Reilly's younger sister. "Now she’s up in the sky."

What you can do:

TO DONATE: Use this link for the GoFundMe if you would like to help the family.

The Source: Interviews with Kaitlyn Ellison's family and from the criminal case of the driver accused of killing her was used in this report.



