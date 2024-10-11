Social media video of Whitmer feeding Doritos to podcaster sparks backlash

Republican political strategist Jamie Roe is one of many conservatives putting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on blast for taking part in a viral social media video.

In the clip, Whitmer places a Doritos chip in the mouth of liberal podcaster Liz Plank, who accepts it.

"I have no idea what the governor was thinking," said Jamie Rowe.

Many Catholics are saying it is a clear shot at the sacrament of Holy Communion.

"I was an elder in my church just recently retired from that, and serving Holy Communion is one of the most sacred things that we do," Roe said. "And when I saw that video, I was dumbfounded by what on earth the governor thought she was doing with that.

"It felt to me and I've heard this from a lot of my friends from around Macomb County here today, who felt that she was mocking Holy Communion."

After Plank accepts the chip, the camera moves over to Whitmer showing her in a camo-style Kamala Harris Tim Walz campaign hat.

However Democratic sources with knowledge of Whitmer’s participation in the video say it refers to a viral TikTok challenge called "The Dilemma" where one person awkwardly feeds a friend of theirs on camera.

But Roe isn’t buying it.

"I mean that’s just wrong," Roe said. "And if it were done to any other faith, it would be condemned across the board. But this is what Christians take all the time, and we’re tired of it."

FOX 2 asked if the situation would be resolved with an apology from the Governor.

"If she sincerely apologizes, I believe in forgiveness," Roe said. "I'm a Christian and I believe in forgiveness. But what we got today was an excuse."

FOX 2 requested a statement from the Governor’s Office, which released this:

"Over 25 years in public service, I would never do something to denigrate someone's faith. I’ve used my platform to stand up for people’s right to hold and practice their personal religious beliefs. My team has spoken to the Michigan Catholic Conference. What was supposed to be a video about the importance of the CHIPS Act to Michigan jobs, has been construed as something it was never intended to be, and I apologize for that."

