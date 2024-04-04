Solar eclipse 2024: See eclipse at Michigan state park, recreation area viewing parties

A Michigan state park and recreation area in the southern part of the state are throwing viewing parties for the solar eclipse on Monday.

Though the parks are not in the totality zone, events are still planned for the patrial eclipse.

Sterling State Park in Monroe will have free eclipse viewing glasses, food, and activities. Lake Hudson Recreation Area in Lenawee County, a designated dark sky preserve, will have free glasses as well.

Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

These events are free, but you do need to have a Recreation Passport to access both parks.

Eclipse viewing parties

Sterling State Park

Time: Monday, April 8 from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Address: 2800 State Park Rd. in Monroe

Eclipse coverage: 99.8%

Estimated eclipse time: 3:13 p.m.

Related: Where and when to see path of totality

What to expect:

Free eclipse viewing glasses

Food trailers

Interpretive programs

Monroe County Sheriff and Michigan State Police Monroe Post community engagement and recruiting

Touch-the-truck DNR equipment display

Lake Hudson Recreation Area

Time: Monday, April 8 from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Address: 5505 Morey Hwy. in Clayton

Eclipse coverage: 99.3 %

Estimated eclipse time: 3:12 p.m.

What to expect:

Free eclipse viewing glasses to those in the beach parking lot

When is Michigan's solar eclipse?

Only in the tiny southeast corner of Michigan where the state borders Ohio and Lake Erie will a total solar eclipse be observed.

The communities in Michigan that will feature a full eclipse will be Luna Pier, Ottawa, and Vienna. The exact moment totality is reached will be 3:13 p.m. on April 8.

It will last 26 seconds.

Michigan weather on April 8

Monday, April 8, is forecasted to be mostly cloudy with a high near 57 degrees. Unfortunately, a chance of showers is also in the mix.

The National Weather Service and weather models used by FOX 2 only have a vague idea about what's expected in terms of visibility. Predicting cloud cover is notoriously difficult as conditions can change.

RELATED: How to get the best view of the solar eclipse

A combination of sun and clouds is predicted from Friday through the weekend.