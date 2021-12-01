Some school districts to close Thursday as a precaution from online threats in wake of Oxford attack

A handful of school districts around Metro Detroit have canceled classes as a precaution following online rumors of threats following Tuesday's mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Threats were found at Heritage Junior High School in Sterling Heights, written on a bathroom wall. The school will have a heightened police presence Thursday. The school sent a letter to parents saying it was working with police to find who wrote the threat.

Holly, Rochester and Troy schools all canceled classes for Thursday.

A statement by Rochester schools said there was no credible threat, but that safety was a priority.

"There have been rumors circulating on social media indicating that other high schools may be at risk of experiencing a tragedy similar to the one that occurred recently at Oxford High School. At Rochester Community Schools, we take all threats very seriously," it said.

There have been no details as far as the Troy school district, but it sent a notice that school was closed for Thursday, Dec. 2.

Holly Schools will be off the remainder of the week due to "multiple reports of a potential shooting threat on social media," the district said in a statement.

"At this point our police department has deemed the threat not credible due to a lack of evidence," it said. "But given the extraordinary circumstances, we would like to take the next two days to ask our community to please share any information regarding any threats with school administration or the Holly police department at (248) 858-4911."

In one case Wednesday a student was found with a weapon at the Southfield Regional Academic Campus.

There were no injuries and the 12th grader was taken into custody by Southfield police.

