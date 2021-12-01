Student found with weapon at Southfield Regional Academic Campus Wednesday

article

A senior at Southfield's alternative high school was arrested on campus with a weapon on Wednesday, the district reported.

There were no injuries and the weapon was confiscated by a police school resource officer from the student, at the Southfield Regional Academic Campus on Evergreen.

"Administrators took immediate action and the Southfield Police Department School Resource Officer acted promptly to confiscate the weapon," said a release. "The student was taken into custody by the Southfield Police Department without incident and the matter has been turned over to law enforcement."

School officials said that they received a tip that the senior had brought the weapon to campus. No description of the weapon has been released.

In light of Tuesday's mass shooting at Oxford High School, school officials said Southfield police have an increased presence at schools in the district, according to the release.

Social workers will be made available to students in the district, throughout the week as well.

"The district is actively working with the Southfield Police Department and Oakland County Tactical Response Unit to ensure Southfield Public Schools remains abreast of current best practices and professional training," the district said. "Given yesterday’s tragedy in a neighboring community, the Southfield Police Department has increased their presence at all school locations."

"To continue to support the safety of our students and staff, we will be providing additional social worker support throughout the remainder of the week. Those needing more individualized support will be connected with our mental health partners."

