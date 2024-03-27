Son of Chicago Bears star who battled CTE sympathizes with Royal Oak man suffering from condition

Brock Duerson is no stranger to the illness of Chronic traumatic encephalopathy. His father, former Chicago Bears standout defensive back Dave Duerson died by suicide after fighting the CTE battle for years.

"It’s just a tough situation, it needs to be talked about, needs to be studied," he said.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease commonly found in people with a history of repetitive head trauma. It is condition that has been found in numerous former college and pro football players.

On Tuesday he saw a FOX 2 story about Jonathon McCall, an armed man who in the midst of a mental crisis, barricaded himself in his Royal Oak home with his wife and children inside.

He held police at bay for several hours Monday night — ultimately, police were able to gain entry into the home and McCall surrendered with no one getting hurt.

McCall — a former pro football player, has CTE and in 2017 he spoke with FOX 2 about his struggles.

"I was doing unsafe behaviors, I was taking knives and cutting my hands like this," he said to Dave Spencer in 2017.

Brock's father Dave Duerson won a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears in the 1980s before dying by suicide in 2011 after living with the debilitating condition for years.

"It’s tough because you know you change as a person," he said. "You’re still loving and caring but the thing is that you’re impulsive - you could be eating dinner and you use your fork the wrong way and then it snaps."

The four-time Pro-Bowler knew he had CTE and when he took his life at just 50 years old, he shot himself in the chest — instead of the head — so his brain could be donated for research.

He left detailed notes saying, "Hey there was something wrong with me, don’t worry I’m gonna be okay - hopefully we can prevent this disease from other players."

Dave Duerson's singer/songwriter son says his tragic death left a void that will never be filled.

"It was tough, I was just becoming a man," Brock said. "And to lose one of my best friends, somebody who taught me everything about life, being a gentleman."

He hopes talking about his father will raise awareness about CTE.

"My dad was a great person, I feel for John and it’s a very serious situation," he said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Brock Duerson. Inset: Dave Duerson (Photo by Michael J. Minardi/Getty Images) Expand



