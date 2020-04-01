Sorority organizes ‘love drive’ to show support for grieving sheriff deputy’s widow

A beloved sheriff’s deputy is among those in Michigan who have died of Covid-19. Wayne County Sheriff's Commander Donafay Collins passed away last week.

His family and friends can't hug each other or even talk to one another face-to-face in the wake of the virus crisis. But his widow got an amazing show of support from some sorority sisters, who organized what they’re calling a love drive.

"In lieu of being able to see each other face-to-face, drop off food, hugs, flowers, et cetera, we decided to do a love drive,” Carlyn Robinson, a friend of the family’s explained.

They asked everyone to decorate their cars with pink and green, and then gather to drive over to her home.

“At least be able to honk the horn, wave, show her the signs that say we love her and that we’re praying for her,” Robinson said. You can see video of the emotional love drive from the Alpha Ro Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha in the video player above.

"She and her family were able to come outside and, I mean, we could see the tears. Obviously there’s great sadness but I think she could feel the love we wanted to just show her," Robinson said.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday the Wayne County Sheriff's Office reports 51 members of their organization have tested positive for Covid-19, which are among the nearly 10,000 Michiganders that have also tested positive.

Social distancing is the way to flatten the curve. It’s been ordered by all levels of government, which means grieving friends and families will have to be creative like this to show support in these tough times.

"What we know is our family members, if they happen to be in the hospital and it’s related to Covid-19, our family members are dying alone, and we as family are alone. And so I think it’s so incredibly heartbreaking,” said Robinson. “This is the best that we can do right now outside of phone calls to just show we’re here.”