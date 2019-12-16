Soul food with a twist at Dannie's Kitchen in Farmington Hills

A metro Detroit chef is putting her own twist on soul food.

Dannie's Kitchen is located in the 28000 block of Grand River in Farmington Hills. The owner, chef Danielle Gates, enjoys creating new dishes giving them a homemade feel.

You can watch in the video player above as Josh Landon heads to the restaurant to try out the food. He noshed on a variety of food from brussel sprouts to lamb chops.

The entree that was really good in his opinion was the stuffed catfish.

Dannie's Kitchen is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.