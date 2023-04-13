Sound the Alarm: American Red Cross installing 1,800 smoke detectors in Michigan homes

Having working smoke detectors in your home could be the difference between life and death.

Nationally, seven people die in house fires every day. The American Red Cross is installing 1,800 detectors in homes in Michigan homes while teaching fire safety.

"This is our why, this is what it is, why we do what we do, to prevent and alleviate human suffering," said Mary Lynn Foster, with the Red Cross.

Kimiko Ross and her son escaped a house fire. They had working smoke detectors.

"In a few seconds the smoke turned cloudy black, and I felt the heat," she said. "Everyone made it out safely because of the smoke alarms."

To sign up for a smoke detector installation, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or click here.