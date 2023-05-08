Sources: Man picked up kids from school to say goodbye after killing ex-girlfriend at Southfield hotel

The man believed to have killed his ex-girlfriend and hurt her new boyfriend after tracking her down at a Southfield hotel was able to stop and pick up his kids from school and say good bye before police caught up with him and killed him as he was reaching for his assault rifle.

The tragedy started around 9:30 a.m. on Monday when a 41-year-old woman was killed at the Marriott in Southfield. Her 41-year-old boyfriend was also shot and critically hurt. The suspect, police said, was the woman's ex who tracked them down and waited for them.

"It appears he was waiting in the parking lot until they exited the hotel at which time he used an assault rifle and did shoot both of them," Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said.

After the shooting, police sources said the 49-year-old suspect went to his Warren home to get into his black Chevrolet Camaro. Those same sources said he then picked the couple’s kids from school, gave them money and said his goodbyes.

