Woman killed by ex in Southfield hotel parking lot, boyfriend critically hurt, police say

Southfield police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a hotel parking lot Monday morning after a man allegedly tracked down his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend and shot both of them.

The 41-year-old female victim died from her injuries, while the 41-year-old male victim was listed in critical condition, Southfield police said. Both victims were residents of Detroit.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle and is currently on the run, according to the Southfield police chief.

Southfield Police blocked off a parking lot to gather evidence from a deadly shooting Monday.

The deadly shooting happened at the Detroit Marriott Southfield Hotel on Northwestern Highway, where the shooter had allegedly tracked down the couple before shooting them with an assault rifle.

It's unclear what the shooter's motivation was. It happened just before 9:30 a.m.

Chief Elvin Barren said the department was working with multiple area agencies to locate the suspect.

"There's an extensive manhunt for this individual," he said. "We have identified a person of interest and will update media at a later time with a photo, but we'll first work a few other leads."

The victims had been staying at the hotel for a few days and could have been checking out as early as tomorrow, Barren said. They had exited the hotel around 9:24 a.m. when the suspect approached them, shooting both victims multiple times.

It's unknown when the relationship between the two parties ended.

"Domestic violence continues to be on the rise, continue to plague our communities, and this is another sad example of that," Barren said.

Footage of the scene showed a taped-off area of the parking lot with multiple Southfield police officers and several evidence markers.

The suspect has lived in multiple cities, though his current residence was unknown, according to police. Along with surveillance footage from the hotel, police also used information from witnesses who help investigate.

They learned the shooting was a domestic incident from the injured boyfriend, who gave them some information before being taken to the hospital.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Police plan to release more information about the suspect later Monday.