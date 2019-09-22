SOURCES: UAW and GM making progress as talks enter day 7

As the UAW strike against GM enters day seven we are getting word that there is some real progress being made at the negotiation table.

We understand from people close to the situation that talks resumed early Sunday morning, have picked up in intensity.

Those close to the negotiations say they expect talks to continue intil tomorrow.

The UAW has maintained that are after fair wages, affordable health care, profit sharing, job security and a path for permanent seniority for temporary workers.

The strike affects nearly 50,000 GM workers and has shut down production at auto plants across the country.