Detroit man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

article

A Detroit man is accused of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl as she walked home from school last week and then sexually assaulting her.

Cedric Jackson, 59, is now charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13), kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office alleges that Jackson lured the child into his home in the 15700 block of Braille, where he sexually assaulted her and held her for hours before releasing her Wednesday.

Related article

When the girl did not return home from school, she was reported missing to Detroit Public School (DPS) officials, who located Jackson.

"Predators are very good at what they do - especially sexual predators. The alleged actions of this defendant targeted a 10-year-old girl. It is difficult to understand that there are those who would sexual assault victims who are 10, and even younger. No matter how long we do this work, it gets us in the gut every time," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.