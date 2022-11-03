South Lyon High School evacuated after bomb threat posted in bathroom

article

South Lyon High School was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat posted at the school.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed a bomb threat had been made at the school and that police had responded to the school, which is located off of Lafayette Street in South Lyon.

According to a message sent to parents Thursday around 9:15 a.m., administrators were aware of a note that was written in the upper A wing boys' bathroom that said "SLHS is getting bombed."

The district said it had reached out to the sheriff's office and the building was being evacuated. The sheriff's office is also using bomb sensing dogs and will be sweeping the building.

An update is expected once the building has been cleared.

The threat is the third message the high school has received in 10 days. A previous threat mentioned someone saying they would shoot up the school.