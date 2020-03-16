South Lyon Schools says elementary student tested positive for coronavirus

One of the coronavirus cases is an elementary student at South Lyon, the district said.

In a note issued to families sent Monday night, the district said a student at Salem Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.

The family is currently in self-quarantine and won't be back on school grounds until the 14-day period has expired or the school reopens, whichever date is later.

Calling the exposure risk to the school staff or student population "low," South Lyon Community Schools said health officials were interviewing, reaching out, and providing assistance.

"All families directly impacted by this news have been contacted," read a note attributed to Dr. George Heitsch, interim superintendent.

Health officials only reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, attributing it to an adult woman out of Macomb County.

South Lyon Community Schools is closed until April 13. All public school districts were shut down following an executive action made by Gov. Whitmer last week as the outbreak registered communal transmission.

Young people are generally believed to not be threatened by the coronavirus, instead the elderly and those with chronic health problems and compromised immune systems.