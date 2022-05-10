Southbound I-75 traffic reopened at Warren in Detroit after 'multi-vehicle injury' crash

All southbound traffic on I-75 near downtown Detroit was being diverted Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.

An accident on I-75 at Mack just north of the city center blocked all lanes for roughly an hour-and-a-half.

Michigan State Police said in a tweet that traffic was being diverted at Warren Avenue for a multi-vehicle injury crash.

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said there were injuries reported but the severity of the injuries was not released. At least four cars were involved in the crash.

Around 2:45 p.m., the interstate was reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 2 for more details.