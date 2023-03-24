Southbound Woodward Ave to close in Pontiac for 2 months

The official spring flower has sprung: the orange barrels are everywhere and for Pontiac, it's about to be really tricky to get around downtown as southbound Woodward will be completely closed for months.

The closure and improvement of the southbound lanes of historic Woodward Ave is expected to cost more than $3 million. For drivers like Donovan Thomas, he knows it won't be a fun situation but hopes it will be worth the stress of the construction.

"There's a lot of accidents here so if they make it better in the long run, it'll do good but it will be It’ll be hectic in the meantime," Thomas said.

Here's what's going to be closed: Southbound Woodward right in front of the M1 Concourse. From just south of the Pontiac Loop will be closed from Rapid Street to South Boulevard for about two months so the intersection at the 75 business loop and South Boulevard can be upgraded, according to MDOT's Jeff Pitt.

"So northbound Woodward will be operational at all times. I do know we've received some phone calls and inquiries from local businesses in the area. The good news is you'll definitely still be able to get into downtown Pontiac,"

The project will change direct left turns into indirect turns - aka Michigan lefts.

"Currently it’s a very wide intersection with the direct left movements, so pedestrians have a long ways to cross Woodward Blvd. In the new configuration, they'll be able to get to the center median island," Pitt said.

The project will also upgrade pedestrian crossings as there not any sidewalk ramps there right now. Those and new traffic lights will be installed.

"As long as it's making everything better in the long run, I'm for it," Thomas said.

Works starts on Monday and drivers are asked try to find an alternate route - or expect delays.