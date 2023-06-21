Southeast Michigan firework shows to celebrate 4th of July
article
Looking for places to watch fireworks this Independence Day in Southeast Michigan? Look no further - we've got you covered!
Here's the shows scheduled leading up to and on 4th of July:
This list will be updated – check back for more events.
St. Clair Shores Fireworks
Friday, June 23
- Address: Veterans Memorial Park (32400 Jefferson Ave. St. Clair Shores)
- Display will begin at dusk. Wristbands are required - $3 in advance (residents), $5 in advance (non-residents), $5 at the gate (residents & non-residents)
Ford Fireworks
Monday, June 26
- Address: Detroit Riverfront
- Display will begin around 10 p.m.
Fireworks at Willow Metropark
Saturday, July 1
- Address: Willow Metropark (23200 S. Huron Road, New Boston)
- Display will begin at dusk. A Metroparks vehicle pass is required to enter.
Kensington Metropark Fireworks
Sunday, July 2
- Address: Kensington Metropark (4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford)
- Display will begin at dusk. A Metroparks vehicle pass is required to enter.
Ortonville Fireworks
Monday, July 3
- Address: Brandon High School (1025 S Ortonville Rd, Ortonville)
- Enjoy food trucks followed by fireworks at dusk. Event runs from 5p .m.-10 p.m.
Clawson Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
- Address: Clawson City Park (935 N Custer Ave, Clawson)
- Fireworks to conclude a day of fun starting with the Firecracker Mile run, Independence Day parade, food trucks, and more. Fireworks start at dusk.
Huntington Woods Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
- Address: Rackham Golf Course (10100 W 10 Mile Road, Huntington Woods)
- Fireworks start at 10:05 p.m.
Detroit Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
- Address: Comerica Park (2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit)
- Fireworks to start immediately following the game against the Oakland A’s.