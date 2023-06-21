Southeast Michigan firework shows to celebrate 4th of July

article

Looking for places to watch fireworks this Independence Day in Southeast Michigan? Look no further - we've got you covered!

Here's the shows scheduled leading up to and on 4th of July:

This list will be updated – check back for more events.

St. Clair Shores Fireworks

Friday, June 23

Address: Veterans Memorial Park (32400 Jefferson Ave. St. Clair Shores)

Display will begin at dusk. Wristbands are required - $3 in advance (residents), $5 in advance (non-residents), $5 at the gate (residents & non-residents)

Ford Fireworks

Monday, June 26

Address: Detroit Riverfront

Display will begin around 10 p.m.

Fireworks at Willow Metropark

Saturday, July 1

Address: Willow Metropark (23200 S. Huron Road, New Boston)

Display will begin at dusk. A Metroparks vehicle pass is required to enter.

Kensington Metropark Fireworks

Sunday, July 2

Address: Kensington Metropark (4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford)

Display will begin at dusk. A Metroparks vehicle pass is required to enter.

Ortonville Fireworks

Monday, July 3

Address: Brandon High School (1025 S Ortonville Rd, Ortonville)

Enjoy food trucks followed by fireworks at dusk. Event runs from 5p .m.-10 p.m.

Clawson Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

Address: Clawson City Park (935 N Custer Ave, Clawson)

Fireworks to conclude a day of fun starting with the Firecracker Mile run, Independence Day parade, food trucks, and more. Fireworks start at dusk.

Huntington Woods Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

Address: Rackham Golf Course (10100 W 10 Mile Road, Huntington Woods)

Fireworks start at 10:05 p.m.

Detroit Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

Address: Comerica Park (2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit)

Fireworks to start immediately following the game against the Oakland A’s.

