Southeast Michigan partnership that donates food to hungry kids takes cereal drive virtual

The Michigan Professional Nurse Council is taking its cereal drive online to feed hungry kids.

While the need was already great for many Southeast Michigan students on summer break, the problem has been compounded by COVID-19's emergence into the state. Food banks are running dry as supplies for the needy grow thin amid increasing unemployment and falling wages.

The stretched resources mean the donations from the nurse council and its partnership with Gleaners Community Food Bank are more important now than ever before.

“With extended school closures and the summer months ahead, 300,000 students in Southeast Michigan who rely on school meals are at risk of going hungry,” said Gerry Brisson, Gleaners’ President and CEO. “During this urgent time, Virtual Food Drives offer a safe way for everyone to directly contribute to the fight against childhood hunger. We are honored to stand with the Children’s Hospital of Michigan. Together with our community, we can make a tremendous difference for families in need.”

In its 11th year running, the Children's Hospital of Michigan Professional Nurse Council at the Detroit Medical Center has helped raise 10,849,328 million servings of cereal. While those running it understand the financial strain many are under, they're hoping any amount of donations can still come through.

The Virtual Cereal Drive kicks off May 18 and runs through June 8. If you'd like to learn more, go to ChildrensDMC.org/CerealDrive.