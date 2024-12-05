Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Thursday, Dec. 5

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  December 5, 2024 6:20am EST
Winter Weather
Snow moves out

Aside from a few lingering showers, the snow has moved out of Metro Detroit. The cold and heavy winds remain, though.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dozens of schools are closed around Southeast Michigan after overnight snow.

Though the snow didn't accumulate to much, it left a layer of ice on roads that is making Thursday morning traffic tricky. Many roads are covered as salt trucks make their way around Metro Detroit.

A few snow showers linger today, but the bulk of the snow is gone. The cold and wind remain, though.

Check the school closings list here.

