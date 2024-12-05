Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Thursday, Dec. 5
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dozens of schools are closed around Southeast Michigan after overnight snow.
Though the snow didn't accumulate to much, it left a layer of ice on roads that is making Thursday morning traffic tricky. Many roads are covered as salt trucks make their way around Metro Detroit.
A few snow showers linger today, but the bulk of the snow is gone. The cold and wind remain, though.
Check the school closings list here.