Southeast Michigan weather: How to check DTE outage map

The winter weather expected to hit Southeast Michigan this week will bring a bevy of snow, rain, sleet, or something in between - though it could be hard to predict what conditions residents will get.

The wintry mix is expected midday Wednesday, with northern communities seeing more snow and southern communities getting more rain. All of Southeast Michigan will be under a Winter Weather Watch until Thursday morning.

Conditions could make driving tricky as well as disrupting power for homeowners in the metro region. As of 11 a.m. DTE reported more than 1,800 field crews, while only 339 homes didn't have power.

RELATED: Michigan winter storm warnings come with mix of freezing rain, snow, tough travel and power outages

How to check DTE's outage map

DTE is tracking the outages with its outage map that updates as power outages are reported. Find the DTE Energy map here.

DTE services much of Southeast Michigan and tracks outages based throughout the area. On the company's page, it will enclose businesses and residents in different shades. Purple indicates 99 or fewer customers without power, green is 100-500, yellow is 501-1,500, orange is 1,501 to 2,500, and red is 2,501 or more.

More: How to apply for reimbursement from DTE, Consumers Energy

On the outage map, you can search by address to see if there's an outage in your neighborhood. If you're experiencing an outage and it's not listed on DTE's site, you can report it by clicking ‘report outage’.

Also on DTE's map, you can report a downed power line, review the status of your outage, which includes when it will be estimated to be restored.