Southfield 18-year-old shot in back after trying to sell iPhone

Southfield Police said an 18-year-old was shot in the back Monday night while he was trying to sell an iPhone.

Police said they were called to the shooting at a house on Arlington Drive, just north of 11 Mile a little before 8:30 Monday night.

According to police, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot once in the back. The victim told police he was at the home to sell an iPhone to the suspect.

Police said the victim told them the 17-year-old suspect grabbed the phone from his hand and ran away. The victim then chased after and caught him in an open garage where the two fought for the phone.

After the struggle, a second suspect inside the garage shot the victim in the back. The victim then ran to a nearby house where a resident called the police.

A 17-year-old Southfield man was arrested and the investigation is still ongoing. Police said the victim is stable at the hospital.