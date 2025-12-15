Southfield data center proposal: City council to hear public input Monday

The Brief Southfield City Council members will hear public input Monday about a proposed data center that a developer wants to build on Inkster Road. There have been concerns about impacts on the environment and resources, something the developer said won't be a problem since the data center would not be as large as others trying to come to the state. A new Costco plan is also on the agenda.



The Southfield City Council will hear input from the public on Monday evening regarding a data center proposal.

Metro Bloks is seeking city approval to build a data center on a vacant plot of land on Inkster Road near I-696. The city council will review the proposal during a meeting that is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The backstory:

Metro Bloks wants to build a two-story data center with a 109,000-sq-ft building footprint on a 12.9 acre parcel of land.

During a meeting last week, the developer gave a presentation on a plan, and addressed concerns about the development, including noise pollution. According to the developer, the center is expected to be quieter than the freeway.

The development is also expected to add several high-paying engineering jobs, according to a representative with Metro Bloks who spoke at the last meeting.

The other side:

Some people have concerns about the impacts the data center may have on the environment, and electricity prices.

When questioned by Councilwoman Ashanti Bland about how much electricity the data center may use, developer Jon Crater said the data center is much smaller than other proposed facilities in the state, and thus would not use as many resources.

"It's important to note that the data centers you see in the news are the hyperscale projects at 1,000 megawatts or more. Ours is 100, so we're a lot smaller, and it's not going to impact the grid as much," Crater said.

Other development on agenda:

In addition to the data center proposal, the city council will also hear input about plans to build a Costco off of Northwestern Highway, near Telegraph.

