Southfield doctor accused of writing opioid prescriptions for fake patients to sell on street

A Metro Detroit doctor is accused of writing unneeded opioid prescriptions so the drugs could be sold on the street.

Dr. John Kirkpatrick owned Southfield Medical Services while operating the alleged scheme between May 2018 until May 2021.

Feds said that Kirkpatrick would write fraudulent prescriptions for opioids, including Oxycodone, Oxycodone-Acetaminophen, and Oxymorphone for "patients" who would pay him in cash.

Other people, including Roland Williams, who was named in a federal indictment, are accused of recruiting the fake patients for Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick and WIlliams also allegedly made fraudulent medical records for the "patients" before the doctor would write prescriptions to make them appear legitimate. This included fake MRI and Michigan Automated Prescription System reports.

Kirkpatrick and Williams are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances, and unlawful distribution of controlled substances – aiding and abetting.