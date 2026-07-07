Southfield family rescued from 30-foot embankment after car crash

The Brief A family of four were saved after a car crash in a treacherous ravine in Southfield. There were four people in the vehicle, a mother, father, and two young children. All were trapped until first responders arrived.



First responders in Southfield went to great lengths to rescue a family of four involved in a crash that sent their SUV down a treacherous ravine.

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It happened around this curve near an apartment complex. The Southfield police chief says the SUV must have been traveling at a high rate of speed to crash through a guardrail and plunge about 30 feet down a steep embankment.

There were four people in the vehicle, a mother, father, and two young children. All were trapped until first responders arrived.

"Working together under extremely hazardous conditions, officers carefully worked to rescue a 2-year-old child from the rear of the vehicle," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. "They then repositioned the 4-year-old child, who had become trapped in the rear seating area, allowing another officer to safely remove him through the window."

Around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, a family member of the victims led first responders down the slippery slope to the crash scene. After navigating the steep ravine, one officer was hoisted through the rear window and pulled out the first victim—a 2-year-old with a broken leg.

They then turned their attention to the 4-year-old boy in the back seat, who was bleeding from the head. The officer instructed the family member to remove his shirt to help stop the bleeding.

Southfield firefighters soon arrived, and crews worked together to rescue all four victims and bring them safely back up the ravine.

The Jaws of Life were eventually used to free the parents from the wreckage.

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Both the mother and father remain hospitalized and are unable to communicate with investigators at this time. Both children were treated, released from the hospital, and placed in the custody of other family members.

Police say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

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