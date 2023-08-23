Southfield fire's top official named 2023 Fire Chief of the Year

article

Southfield's top fire executive has been named the 2023 fire chief of the year.

Chief Johnny Menifee was honored by the Great Lakes Division International Association of Fire Chiefs with their chief of the year award.

He was presented with the award by Incoming President Chief B.J. Jungmann and the outgoing president at the group's annual conference in Kansas City, Missouri.

In addition to his position in Southfield, Menifee serves as the president of the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs.

The award is the group's most prestigious honor it bestows on one of its own. It was conceived to recognize outstanding fire chiefs whose actions and leadership serve as an example for all other fire chiefs in the Great Lakes.

The criteria for the award includes traits like leadership, innovation, professional development, and integrity.