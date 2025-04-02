Southfield gas station customer, clerk shoot at each other during argument
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument Tuesday inside a Southfield gas station led to a clerk and customer shooting at each other.
Police said the pair were arguing inside a Shell on Greenfield and 10 Mile around 7:25 p.m. when they began exchanging gunfire. Neither were injured.
Both people involved were arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-796-5500.