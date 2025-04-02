Expand / Collapse search

Southfield gas station customer, clerk shoot at each other during argument

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 2, 2025 1:49pm EDT
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument Tuesday inside a Southfield gas station led to a clerk and customer shooting at each other.

Police said the pair were arguing inside a Shell on Greenfield and 10 Mile around 7:25 p.m. when they began exchanging gunfire. Neither were injured.

Both people involved were arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-796-5500.

