Southfield library closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Southfield Public Library is closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The library made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page, saying it would be closed indefinitely due to the exposure.

Photo: Southfield Public Library Facebook page.

"The library will remain closed in order to have a deep cleaning and for exposed staff to quarantine," the city announced. "Our drive up window, phone reference and computer appointments are closed during this time."

Despite the closure, there are online resources for residents to continue to access including e-books, audio books, movies, music and children's resources on the website, www.southfieldlibrary.org with the digital library at southfieldlibrary.org/digital-library/

In order to meet the likely increased demand during the closure, the amount of checkouts available will be doubled per member.

"If you have any library materials, please keep them until we reopen. No fines will be assessed nor will anything be due until after the library reopens," the city said. "We have children’s resources like ABCMouse, BookFlix and TumbleBooks at southfieldlibrary.org/digital-library/books. We have research sources available with your library card including Mango Languages to learn a new language, Creativebug to learn a new hobby, Reference Solutions for business and consumer data and far more at southfieldlibrary.org/research-sources/by-title.

"Accurate and verified health information is available at southfieldlibrary.org/research.../by-topic/health-3/."