Southfield man facing charges after MSP K-9 killed in drunken driving crash on Lodge Freeway

article

A Southfield man is facing charges in connection with a drunken driving crash that killed a Michigan State Police K-9 on Sunday.

Officials said Henri Brown, 40, had a blood-alcohol level of .17 when he struck a police SUV just after 1 a.m. The vehicle was blocking all lanes of the Lodge Freeway near Linwood in Detroit because of flooding on the freeway.

A K-9 who was in the police SUV, Rex, suffered severe spine and leg injuries. He was taken to an animal hospital, where he died.

Brown suffered serious injuries. He is still hospitalized. One of his passengers had non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger suffered critical injuries and is on life support so her organs can be donated, police said.

Police said Brown has five prior operating while intoxicated convictions.

He is charged with two counts of OWI causing serious injury, two counts driving on revoked license causing serious injury, one count of assaulting/resisting a police officer causing injury, third-offense operating with a high BAC (.17), third-offense operating while intoxicated, open container alcohol, and a fourth-offense notice for three or more felony convictions.

Brown was given a $50,000/10% bond. If he posts bond, he will need to wear a GPS and alcohol tether.