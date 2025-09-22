Suspect told girl, 12, she would get stolen phone back for sex act at park

The Brief A man is accused of taking a little girl's cell phone from her at Inglenook Park. DeAngelo Steele told the 12-year-old she could get her phone back for a sex act. Steele is charged with criminal sexual conduct, accosting a child for immoral purposes and unarmed robbery.



A 20-year-old man is accused of attempted robbery and attempted sexual contact with a 12-year-old at a Southfield park.

The backstory:

DeAngelo Steele allegedly stole a phone from the young girl at Inglenook Park at 12 Mile and Lahser at 9:40 p.m. Sept. 17th, after asking to use it to "call his mother."

Police say he walked off with it and she chased him to get it back. Southfield Police Chief Barron said Steele then pushed her away, ripping her shirt.

He then allegedly told the victim that she could have the phone back if she performed a sexual act on him.

"The victim obviously refused," said Barron. "The victim further stated that the suspect tried pulling down her pants and tugging at her waistband. The victim also said the suspect touched her buttocks as well."

Southfield police were dispatched to the park on report of a possible unarmed robbery and attempted criminal sexual contact. It is unclear if the girl was able to get the phone back and call them.

Both live near Inglenook Park but did not know each other in what Barron called a random attack.

Police released video of the Steele arrest in an effort for transparency.

"The suspect approaches her, obviously to take advantage of her attempting to steal a phone, and then ultimately, it turned into an attempted, sexual, contact," he said. "What's also important is that we always give the community a view of how we take suspects in.

"This whole thing we pride ourselves in, no matter how dangerous the suspect is, or what crime they committed. We're going to be professional and bring them into custody."

Steele is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct, accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of unarmed robbery.

He was given a $100,000 cash or surety, GPS tether upon release.

Steele is due back in court on Oct. 1.