Southfield PD announce new strategy at Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence

The city of Southfield hosted their 2021 Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence on Oct 3. The two and a half mile walk had hundreds of participants banded together to end domestic violence.

To kick-off the walk the city announced their new strategy to address and reduce the impact and occurrence of domestic violence.

A high risk response team was announced through a collaborative effort between the community, the criminal justice system, the courts, the prosecutors office, police, and domestic violence shelters.

Southfield Police want you to contact them (248)796-5500 or HAVEN if you or someone you know needs assistance with a situation involving domestic violence.