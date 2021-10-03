Southfield PD announce new strategy at Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The city of Southfield hosted their 2021 Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence on Oct 3. The two and a half mile walk had hundreds of participants banded together to end domestic violence.
To kick-off the walk the city announced their new strategy to address and reduce the impact and occurrence of domestic violence.
A high risk response team was announced through a collaborative effort between the community, the criminal justice system, the courts, the prosecutors office, police, and domestic violence shelters.
Southfield Police want you to contact them (248)796-5500 or HAVEN if you or someone you know needs assistance with a situation involving domestic violence.
