Southfield PNC bank robbed by man with ax; clerk attacked

Southfield police arrested a suspect wanted in a bank robbery and assault using an ax on Tuesday afternoon.

The 55-year-old man allegedly struck a female employee in the head inside the PNC Bank location at 28720 Northwestern Highway after receiving the cash.

The victim has been hospitalized and is being treated in stable condition.

"It was reported that a black male carrying an ax was making demands for cash at the financial institution," police said in a release. "After receiving cash, he struck a female employee in the head and left the location in a vehicle."

One hour later police said officers tracked down the suspect, a Southfield man, and arrested him in Detroit on the west side.

"By using technology, Southfield police officers were able to determine the suspect traveled to the city of Detroit," police said. "At approximately 1:33 p.m., the suspect was ultimately taken into custody near Greenfield Road and Joy Road."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

