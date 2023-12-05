Southfield police ask help finding missing 24-year-old man

article

Southfield police is asking your help locating a missing 24-year-old Albanian man.

The Southfield Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Xhuljo Frangaj.

Frangaj was last seen on Monday December 4, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Police say he is believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Frangaj is described as having black hair and brown eyes, is 6 feet and weighs approximately 195 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt, and blue jeans. .

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Xhuljo Frangaj is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

