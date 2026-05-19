Southfield police chase into Detroit leads to fiery car crash, multiple arrests

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The Brief Three people were arrested/taken to the hospital after a fiery car crash in Detroit after a police chase. Early Tuesday morning, just after 3 a.m., Southfield police say they were called out to a car theft that was taking place. When they arrived, they found three suspects, who immediately fled the scene, one on foot and two in the vehicle.



A police chase across Southfield into Detroit led to a violent car crash and three arrests.

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Early Tuesday morning, just after 3 a.m., Southfield police say they were called out to a car theft that was taking place. When they arrived, they found three suspects, who immediately fled the scene, one on foot and two in the vehicle.

The one who ran off on foot was arrested shortly after.

Meanwhile, officers located the suspected vehicle on Southbound M-10 near Evergreen Road where a car chase ensued. The chase continued into Detroit where the vehicle exited onto Grand River Avenue, then crashed onto Southfield Service Drive.

The vehicle then began to catch fire, which was when police safely removed the suspects.

They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and were later driven to the Southfield Detention Center.

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