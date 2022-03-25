Southfield police investigating 73-year-old woman's murder; 23-year-old in custody

article

Southfield police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex off of Nine Mile and Greenfield that occurred late Thursday night.

Police confirm they received a call close to midnight about a woman not breathing.

The victim, a 73-year-old, was found with multiple gunshots to her body.

Southfield police also confirm that a 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if the two were related or not.

More information is expected later Friday.

The investigation underway is at the Legacy Place apartments in the first floor.