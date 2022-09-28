Southfield police looking for missing 14-year-old believed to be in Detroit

article

Southfield police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Detroit.

Ka’Mya Maddox left home after a disagreement with her guardian Sunday. She was last seen in the area of Eleven Mile and Greenfield roads.

Maddox is Black with a light complexion. She has hazel eyes and was wearing her hair in a ponytail. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches, and weighs 110 pounds.

Maddox was last seen wearing a white Southfield A&T t-shirt with "2026" on the back, red and white pajama pants, and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-796-5500, and reference report number 22-32562.