Southfield police looking for missing boy last seen during custody exchange a week ago

Southfield police are looking for an 8-year-old boy after the person who was supposed to drop him off to his mother Saturday did not show up.

Channing Gailliard's mother last saw him March 27 at the Southfield Police Department during a custody exchange with a relative of his father. When the mother returned to pick up Gailliard, the father’s relatives weren't there.

Police believe the boy is with the father's relatives and is not in danger.

Gailliard is Black, stands 4 feet, 9 inches, and weighs 58 pounds, He has brown eyes and curly blond hair. He was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.