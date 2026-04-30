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Southfield police at scene of SUV crash into gate at apartment complex

By David Komer
Published  April 30, 2026 10:10am EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • Police are at the scene of where a Chevrolet Equinox crashed into a fence in Southfield outside an apartment complex.
    • The crash happened outside the Oxley Apartments. 

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A large police presence is at the scene of an SUV crash into a gate at a Southfield apartment complex  Thursday morning.

What we know:

Southfield police confirmed that a crash took place at the Oxley Apartments. FOX 2 cameras were rolling when officers were investigating around a Chevrolet Equinox. 

There was no license plate on the back of the SUV. It is unclear if it had one or if it was removed by police as they investigated the crash. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the vehicle crashed or if the driver was injured.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 

Car crashesSouthfield