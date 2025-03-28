Southfield road rage incident caught on camera leaves two arrested

The Brief Two people were arrested after a road rage incident in Metro Detroit. The fight was caught on camera by Katie Kraemer, who was driving behind the incident. One of them, police say, was driving drunk.



Two people have been arrested after a road rage incident turned violent in Southfield.

What they're saying:

Police say a fight broke out between a group of people in the middle of the street, leaving one car damaged.

The incident occurred at the Telegraph and Swanson intersection.

Katie Kraemer says she was approaching the light at Telegraph and Swanson on Tuesday, just before midnight. She saw a car with its hazard lights on while swerving all over the road and revving its engines. That was when she realized they were trying to brake check and swerve in front of the car behind them.

Suddenly, before I even knew it, other people started coming up, and they were fighting in the middle of the road, just wailing on each other, throwing things, hitting each other with purses. It was crazy," she said.

Katie, who had watched road rage videos on TikTok, realized she was witnessing one in real life. Before calling the police, she managed to capture some of them on camera.

What's next:

Southfield police responded near a Sunoco gas station and arrested two people. One of them, police say, was driving drunk.

Katie hopes everyone involved is okay.

"By the end of it, there was just this poor guy in the gray SUV standing there, processing what had happened," she said. "I drive by there every day, and I’m always looking to see if I’ll spot that gray SUV again."