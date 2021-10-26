Southfield school for special needs students goes remote due to staff shortage

article

A Southfield school that offers education to students with special needs will be closed Tuesday due to a staffing shortage.

The Kennedy Learning Center, located on Mt. Vernon said its students would be learning from home on Tuesday. It's unclear what prompted the staff shortage.

A shortage of workers has grown into a nationwide problem for small businesses and industries that have struggled to find ways to incentivize people to return to work. Industries from the service sector to health care are all managing a mix of fewer workers as more people return to eating out and shopping.

Schools haven't been able to avoid the labor shortage either, with districts struggling to find teachers.

That includes the Kennedy Learning Center, which has programs that assist students that are cognitively impaired.