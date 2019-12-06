Southfield woman charged with Telegraph hit-and-run that killed a woman

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that a 48-year-old woman from Southfield was charged with the deadly hit-and-run on Telegraph road in Redford earlier this week.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worhty announced charges were filed against Chirin Kudeimati, 48, of Southfield in connection to the deadly crash that killed Najla Mateen, II.

Chirin Kudeimati, 48, of Southfield , was arrested for the fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday.

The crash happened a little after 1 p.m. on Wednesday on Telegraph Road near West McNichols. Police say Mateen was crossing westbound on Telegraph, trying to beat the light, when a driver traveling northbound ran a red light and hit her.

Mateen was pronounced dead at the scene but the driver drove off.

A witness says the car didn't try to stop or even slow down -- it just kept going.

Books, sheets of paper and a backpack were spotted in the middle of the intersection. A witness said the vehicle was a burgundy 2007 Honda Pilot.

Kudeimati was later taken into custody and has now been charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing death.