Southfield woman killed in shooting near 13 Mile Road
FOX 2 - A Southfield woman is dead after a Sunday night shooting, police said.
Responding police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence at about 11:30 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 18000 block of Bainbridge Drive near 13 Mile and Southfield Road.
No arrests have been made in the shooting and investigators say that the victim is known to the suspect,
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Southfield Police Department.