Southfield's first dog park opens soon

article

The Brief The Dog Park at Lahser Woods opens Oct. 17. The dog park, which is Southfield's first, includes gated play spaces for both large and small dogs. The park is members-only, and has several requirements to join.



In a week, Southfield residents and their furry friends can enjoy the city's first dog park.

The Dog Park at Lahser Woods opens Oct. 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This new park for pets includes member-only access, separate areas for large and small dogs, and will soon have EV chargers so you can power up your car while your pooch plays.

Related article

Southfield dog park location and hours

The dog park is at Lahser Woods Park at 27577 Lahser Road.

The park will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays for maintenance. Other than that year-round time, hours are as follows:

September and October

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

November through February

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March and April

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

May through August

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dog park membership requirements

Memberships are $45 per year for one dog, and $10 for each additional dog, with a limit of three dogs per household registered.

All dogs must have a Southfield dog license to use the park. They must also be up-to-date on these vaccines: Rabies, DHLPP/DAPPL (Distemper), and Bordetella.

Once you have the license and required vaccines, fill out this membership form.

Prospective members are also required to review a safety video and take a safety quiz.

Membership includes a key fob that allows you access to the locked dog park.

Southfield dog park grand opening

The grand opening celebration is planned for 2 p.m. Oct. 17.