Southgate Anderson High School closed after bullet found

Police cleared Southgate Anderson High School after a 9mm bullet was found by students. The school is closed on Wednesday. It is unclear how the round ended up inside the school.



Southgate Anderson High School is closed Wednesday after students found a bullet inside a classroom.

Police confirmed that students in the JROTC program found the live 9mm round, prompting authorities to respond and send students home.

Police officers and K-9s remain at the school, and an investigation into how the bullet ended up at the school is ongoing.