Southgate Anderson High School closed after bullet found
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southgate Anderson High School is closed Wednesday after students found a bullet inside a classroom.
Police confirmed that students in the JROTC program found the live 9mm round, prompting authorities to respond and send students home.
Police officers and K-9s remain at the school, and an investigation into how the bullet ended up at the school is ongoing.
The Source: This information is from Southgate police.