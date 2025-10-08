Expand / Collapse search

Southgate Anderson High School closed after bullet found

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 8, 2025 9:25am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • Police cleared Southgate Anderson High School after a 9mm bullet was found by students.
    • The school is closed on Wednesday.
    • It is unclear how the round ended up inside the school.

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southgate Anderson High School is closed Wednesday after students found a bullet inside a classroom.

Police confirmed that students in the JROTC program found the live 9mm round, prompting authorities to respond and send students home.

Police officers and K-9s remain at the school, and an investigation into how the bullet ended up at the school is ongoing.

The Source: This information is from Southgate police.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetySouthgate