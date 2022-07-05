Southgate man, 35, accused of sending nude photos to 13-year-old girl, trying to meet with child

A Southgate man is facing charges after authorities say he inappropriately messaged a 13-year-old girl and sent nude photos to the child.

Shawn Frances is accused of sending nude photos of himself to the girl, who is a family friend, between June 1-7. Authorities say he also solicited her to send nude photographs of herself and to meet with him.

More News: Man convicted of stalking, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

When the victim's mother discovered messages between Frances and the girl, she contacted police, and Frances was arrested June 29.

He is charged with enticing a minor for immoral purposes. His bond was set at $10,000/10% bond, and he must wear a GPS tether if he posts bond.