Southgate man shot and killed after arriving home, finding someone inside his house

A Southgate man was killed early Thursday by someone who was in his house, police said.

The 41-year-old victim returned to his home in the 12000 block of Cunningham around 12:45 a.m. and found a 35-year-old man in his house. The victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the suspect and will submit the case to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office when the investigation is complete.

According to police, the incident was not random, and it is believed "at least some of the parties involved know each other."