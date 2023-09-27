Southgate man's property hit by speeding driver for the 4th time in just over 10 years

In Southgate a speeding driver made a mess in a homeowner’s backyard - and he says crashes into his home or yard happen all too frequently.

Police say the driver — who was under the influence — smashed through a fence, destroyed part of the yard, and tried to escape.

"From the way this looks: He came in this way, and he ran into this guardrail," said Jessie Gholston. "He ran into this fence right here, and the guardrail was behind."

Jessie Gholston walks us through a pain he’s experienced far too often — his backyard getaway destroyed by a driver, who veered off old Goddard in Southgate Tuesday night.

FOX 2: "What did that boom sound like?"

"Boom - I hate to say it like that, real hard," he said. "He hit it real hard. Truthfully, that’s what got me up. I heard the boom. As I came closer, I heard crack, crack, like he’s taking it out purposely, which I don’t think it was."

Gholston says the driver tried to keep going, but police later stopped and arrested him.

The Southgate Police Department says the suspect had a court hearing Wednesday and bonded out of jail.

FOX 2: "I can imagine you don’t want to move?"

"No I don’t, I love my home. I love my neighborhood," said Gholston.

But Jessie Gholston says it’s is the fourth time a driver has hit his home in the past 12 years.

The multi-color bricks on the house are a reminder of the last incident.

"This wall here from the last impact, it ripped this wall out," said Gholston. "That spa right there. It was a different spa of course, but it was in the kitchen."

"I appreciate y’all coming. I don’t know what to say. Because I’ve fought with the city, I’ve fought with the county. One put it on one, and one put it on the other."

FOX 2: "If the city or county were to help, what would you like for them to do?"

"They’re going to have to do something about that curve," he said.

FOX 2 reached out to the City of Southgate and Wayne County but did not hear back by our deadline.

Gholston is insured. He says the past three crashes cost him a total of $100,000 in repairs.