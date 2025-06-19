Two Southgate officers shot, manhunt underway

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect in Southgate after two officers were shot in the leg. Officials are warning residents to shelter in place until further notice.



A manhunt is underway after two Southgate officers were shot and taken to a hospital on Thursday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Police say the incident happened on Northline Road at Village Park Drive at 4:10 p.m. at the Reserve Apartment where officers responded to a call of a man waiving a gun around. When they arrived, police say the suspect took out a gun and shot two officers in the leg.

The man then jumped from the second story window and fled the scene.

Both officers are in the hospital and are expected to be okay.

One person is in custody and suspected to be a friend of the accused shooter. Officials are currently searching for the suspect, who was wearing a tether and cut it.

Dig deeper:

The alleged shooter's name is 20-year-old Jeremiah Christian Kemp, and he is described by police as a black man wearing a black shirt and black shorts. He was last seen near the Reserve Apartment complex.

His height is 5'5".

According to court records, Kemp has three tickets in Southgate since March.

Officials are warning residents to shelter in place until further notice.